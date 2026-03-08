Opposition to corner NDA govt on foreign policy in second phase of Budget session

NEW DELHI: As Parliament reconvenes on Monday for the second phase of the budget session, proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are expected to be stormy again.

This time, beyond the national issues, the focus of the Opposition is likely to shift towards crucial international developments.

The Opposition is likely to press for answers on India’s position on the conflict between US-Israel and Iran, purchase of Russian oil, and the attack on an Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean.

Another issue likely to be raised is India’s silence on the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes.

Opposition leaders may question the government’s decision not to issue a statement on the matter, arguing that the silence reflects a lack of clarity in India’s foreign policy approach during a geopolitical crisis.

A BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha said, "We will expose Opposition members if they make a move to raise issues related to India’s foreign policy."

The leader also hinted that the government might introduce a bill that could bring far-reaching reforms to the political system.