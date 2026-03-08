Srinagar Diary | Large patches of iconic Dal Lake turn green

Premature almond bloom, apple bud break

An unusual rise in temperatures in February and March has triggered early almond bloom and bud break in apple trees in Kashmir, advancing the natural cycle by four weeks. Traditionally, almond trees bloom in mid-March or early April while apple trees begin budding in April. The warm weather this year has accelerated the process, and buds in apple trees have already broken. “If temperatures drop or there is rain or snow during flowering, it could damage the blossoms,” say farmers. Kashmir experienced one of its warmest Februarys in recent years, with temperatures from the middle of the month hovering between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Large patches of iconic Dal Lake turn green

The large patches of the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar have surprisingly turned green. Those living around the lake said they had never witnessed such a thing before. They are worried over the Dal changing colour and have sought clarification from the authorities on the colour change. Environmental Policy Group (EPG) has said the cyanobacterial bloom began approximately two weeks back when ambient temperatures were relatively cool, not high. The bloom, it said, has manifested in the form of thick green scum resembling spilt paint across the lake surface, accompanied by foul odour and extensive green discolouration.