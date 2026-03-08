Telangana Governor Dev Varma set to shift to Maharashtra, says ‘I feel little homesick about leaving’

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said he felt “a little homesick like a schoolboy” about leaving Hyderabad, as he will soon be shifting to Maharashtra following his transfer.

“Before I conclude, I must say that this will be one of my last addresses here as I will be shifting to Maharashtra in a few days. I must confess that I feel a little like a schoolboy leaving home — a little homesick about leaving Hyderabad,” the Governor said.

He was speaking at the Digital Factory Summit 2026 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the Telangana government’s headway in attracting investments by introducing investor-friendly policies and fostering an innovation-driven environment that continues to attract national and global enterprises.

“Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s leading technology and innovation hubs, hosting numerous Global Capability Centres and fostering advancements in artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity,” Varma said.

Invoking a speaker’s statement that this is the golden age of Telangana, the Governor said: “If we truly want to grow as a great nation, we cannot leave the last person behind. The person standing on the lowest step must also move forward with us. Real growth comes only when everyone progresses together.”

Meanwhile, Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy urged industrial units to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and statutory norms prescribed by the Centre and the state government. Referring to the recently introduced labour codes, Vivek said industries must ensure proper compliance with them to safeguard the interests of workers. He added that the cost of following safety and statutory norms was minimal compared to the losses that may arise due to negligence or non-compliance.