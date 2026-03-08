Threads of change woven by women in Sikkim's Pelling

SIKKIM: Life was gradually returning to normal months after the Covid-19 pandemic, with employees heading back to offices and businesses reopening. Yet in Pelling, at the foothills of Mount Khangchendzonga in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, silence lingered. Hotels and homestays remained empty, and the town’s tourism-dependent workforce, mostly women, faced a bleak future. This was in 2021.

Phuntsok Ongmoo Bhutia had just returned from Delhi after completing her post-graduation in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Witnessing the hardships faced by local women, she was inspired to act. This desire gave birth to Bayul Creations, a women-led, socially conscious start-up that aims to empower rural women of Sikkim through hand-woven and crocheted fashion.

Before the pandemic, many women from villages near Pelling earned a living as housekeeping staff or hotel helpers. When guests stopped arriving, they lost their income.

“They were at their wits’ end. I noticed many small-scale businesses thriving online. I thought I could start a venture to help our women. That’s how our journey began,” Phuntsok recalls.

Knitting and crocheting are traditional Himalayan art forms, and many Sikkimese women are skilled in them. Phuntsok approached a few women to create bags based on her designs. She supplied the raw materials—wool and colour—and once each piece was completed, she posted it on Instagram, sharing the story behind its creation. The response was overwhelming, and orders began pouring in.

“I started with three women. Slowly, others joined, seeing that working with me earned them an income. It wasn’t a lot, but enough for basic necessities. Today, 20 women from Chumbung village near Pelling are part of Bayul Creations,” she says.

Launched in 2021, Bayul Creations initially focused on handmade bags and gradually expanded to cardigans and home décor items.