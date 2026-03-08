When public service meets a mother’s heart in Dehradun

UTTARAKHAND: Though public office is often seen through the prism of administrative rigidity, Ramindri Mandarwal is one person who is known to thousands across Uttarakhand and beyond as not merely an official but as “mother” and “grandmother.”

Born on April 22, 1972, in the picturesque hills of Uttarkashi, Ramindri was raised in a family deeply rooted in Gandhian ideology. The daughter of Sunderlal Mandarwal, a two-time MLA from Pauri and Srinagar, and her mother Sundari, Ramindri’s childhood was unconventional. While other children played with toys, she found a spiritual anchor in “Laddu Gopal ji,” whom she treated as her own son. By the age of nine, she was already driven by an inexplicable urge to help the underprivileged children.

Her commitment to education began long before she held an official title. In 1985, while a seventh-grade student, Ramindri noticed children from the Valmiki and Banjara settlements near her school struggling with basic education. “I took permission from the school principal to teach these children in the school classrooms after the final bell rang,” Ramindri recalls.

“This routine continued for years. Even when I moved to the degree college, I didn’t stop. I was fortunate enough to be elected vice-president of the Degree College Student Union in 1990. I balanced my studies with career counselling for those children and maintained a list of students who were dropping out due to financial constraints.”

The 1990s in the Himalayan region were defined by the fiery movement for a separate state of Uttarakhand. As the agitation reached its peak in 1994, Ramindri dove headfirst into the fray. For six years, she sacrificed her comfort to give momentum to the cause. When the Centre finally granted statehood to Uttarakhand in 2000, Ramindri emerged not just as a hardened activist, but as a seasoned leader.