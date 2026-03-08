Women's progress remains uneven in education and workplace

NEW DELHI: Over the past three to four decades, India has seen significant progress in several indicators of women’s wellbeing, especially literacy, school enrolment, political participation at the local level, and representation in higher education.

However, this progress has been uneven and contradictory. Improvements in education have not translated into workforce participation, while violence against women and underrepresentation in leadership remain persistent structural challenges.

Primary school enrolment for girls reached near-parity by 2015–16. But dropout rates tell a darker story: girls leave the system in disproportionate numbers at the transition to secondary, with poverty, safety concerns, household labour, and early marriage as drivers.

Data reveals substantial improvements in retention at the primary and upper-primary levels, reflecting policy interventions. However, dropout rates at the secondary stage remain relatively high, indicating barriers like early marriage and economic pressures.