Amit Shah to table CAPF bill in House on March 23

NEW DELHI: Even as paramilitary veterans intensify their battle against IPS officers’ deputation in the CAPFs, a grievance the Supreme Court upheld, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, in what is seen as the Centre’s legislative pushback against the court’s directive.

CAPFs include ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB. The bill seeks to regulate recruitment rules and service conditions for Group-A general duty officers and other officers across the CAPFs, along with related administrative matters.

The proposed legislation follows the Supreme Court dismissing the Centre’s review plea in October last year against its May 23, 2025 verdict. The apex court had directed the Centre to reduce IPS officers’ deputation in the CAPFs and carry out a long-pending cadre review within six months. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan rejected the Centre’s review plea. Earlier, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan had directed DoPT to take appropriate action within three months of receiving the Ministry of Home Affairs’ cadre review report.

The court had directed that IPS deputation posts in CAPFs up to the Senior Administrative Grade level be progressively reduced within two years, citing stagnation among cadre officers as a long-standing grievance.

“Keeping in mind the twin objectives of service mobility of the cadre officers of CAPF ... Removing stagnation on the one hand and the operational/functional requirement of the forces on the other hand, we are of the view that the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the level of senior administrative grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years,” the SC had said.