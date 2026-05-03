Death of cleric in UP triggers uproar in Bihar

PATNA: Following the death of a Maulana (cleric) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly last week, the residents of Kishanganj district in Bihar took out a candle march in protest of the incident, on Saturday.

Hours before the march, Janata Dal (United) MLA from Thakurganj, Gopal Kumar Agarwal, visited the family of the deceased Maulana, Tausif Alam, whose body was found on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh’ Bareilly district last week. The MLA offered his sympathies to Maulana’s family and assured them of every possible assistance. The MLA stated that, if necessary, he would talk to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath about this.

RJD’s national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also demanded a thorough investigation and appropriate action.

The deceased, Maulana Tauseef Raza from Kishanganj district, was an imam at a mosque in Siwan. Police said the family is expected to arrive on Sunday to lodge a formal complaint with the police station concerned in Uttar Pradesh. Maulana’s family is also in the possession of a purported video clip of the victim alleging harassment inside a train. A senior officer of Uttar Pradesh police said that they would look into the case afresh.