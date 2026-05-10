Once ideological citadel of Left, Brigade turns saffron

KOLKATA: A grand show unfolded at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata, where Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister on Saturday in West Bengal.

For the BJP, the optics of the venue carried deep political meaning. Once considered the ideological citadel of the Left and later appropriated by the TMC as a symbol of mass mobilisation, Brigade Parade Grounds became the site of the saffron party’s biggest breakthrough in Bengal.

Thousands of BJP workers started arriving at the venue from early morning, carrying lotus flags, while giant LED screens played campaign speeches of PM Narendra Modi and Adhikari. Chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed across Grounds, -as the PM arrived for the ceremony.

“Since May 4, when BJP secured an electrifying victory bagging 207 seats that paved the way for formation of the party’s first-ever government in Bengal, I decided to witness the historic moment at the Brigade Grounds,” said Apratim Ghosh, a corporate employee who attended the ceremony.

“But it was difficult to collect an entry pass as there were huge demands. Somehow, I managed to arrange a pass on Friday night and reached Brigade early in morning to witness the show from beginning. It’s a brilliant experience,” he added.

Thousands of BJP supporters were frantically making calls, sending WhatsApp messages to their local leaders desperately seeking passes to get an entry into the Maidan.