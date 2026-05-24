Prashant Kishor likely to contest Bankipur bypoll in Bihar

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor is likely to contest the bypoll in the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna, which fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha following his elevation as the party’s national president.

Speaking to mediapersons in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, Kishor said, “Only the Jan Suraaj can defeat the BJP in Bankipur because, for the last 40 years, the Opposition — RJD and Congress — has failed to secure even half the votes on this seat, let alone win the election.”

However, Kishor avoided giving a direct reply when asked whether he would contest the by-election from the Bankipur seat. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that he may enter the fray from Bankipur, as a victory there would provide a significant morale boost to the party. Meanwhile, several names are doing the rounds within the BJP for the Bankipur Assembly seat, long considered a saffron stronghold.

Kishor also opened up about the surging popularity for the Cockroach Janata Party, saying, “If 20 million people are gathering on a single platform to voice their grievances against the government, it should be a matter of concern for it. This reflects the scale of public dissatisfaction.”