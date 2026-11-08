IIT-Delhi’s green cover offers little respite as campus AQI crosses 400

NEW DELHI: Surrounded by sprawling green spaces, dense tree cover and relatively open areas, the IIT-Delhi campus is perceived as one of the most greener pockets of the national capital. But the air quality data of the campus tells a different story.

Despite its lush surroundings, the IIT-Delhi regularly records an Air Quality Index (AQI) value above 400, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data, which places it among Delhi’s most polluted monitoring locations.

The IIT-Delhi monitoring station recorded an AQI of 440 on Tuesday, 451 on Wednesday, 449 on Thursday and 453 on Friday, before registering 437 on Saturday. These values place the monitoring station among the highest 10 worst-performing stations in Delhi. The reading underlines how pollution is not confined to densely built-up or industrial neighbourhoods.

Situated close to major arterial roads, including Outer Ring Road, IIT-Delhi is exposed to intense vehicular movement, exhaust emissions and re-suspended road dust. Construction activity and debris in the surrounding areas further add to the particulate pollution.

Experts say that the IIT flyover on Outer Ringh Road acts as a high pressure channel connecting south Delhi to the airport, Gurugram and NCR and the traffic is one of the major reasons for high AQI around it.