US tracks down Bishnoi gang’s Harry 'Boxer' after his escape through ‘dunki route’

JAIPUR: A key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Harichand Jat alias Harry Boxer, has been detained by US authorities in California. Wanted in 22 criminal cases, Boxer fled India in April 2023 and allegedly ran an extortion and arms supply racket from abroad. He has been detained in the US after a prolonged pursuit by Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).
“The gangster was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following sustained intelligence gathering and coordination with international agencies. AGTF is coordinating with central and international agencies to complete the legal formalities for bringing Boxer to India,” Dinesh MN, ADGP (AGTF), said on Saturday.
The 40-year-old gangster allegedly travelled through Dubai, the Dominican Republic and Mexico before entering the US through the illegal ‘dunki route’ and settling in California. Accused of orchestrating extortion threats and shootings across several states, Boxer had also claimed responsibility for firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence.
Harichand Jat, a resident of Chatarpura village in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, had earned the nickname ‘Boxer’ from learning boxing in Jaipur before entering the underworld. He allegedly operated as a key arms supplier and extortion coordinator for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang.
According to Rajasthan police, Boxer and his gang targeted wealthy businessmen through threatening calls using WhatsApp, Signal and VPN-based communication services. Those refusing to pay extortion money allegedly faced threats of shootings.
In October 2025, Boxer allegedly threatened a Jaipur-based textile businessman over an international call, demanding extortion money. “We will fire so many bullets that seven generations will remember it,” he allegedly warned the businessman.
Dinesh MN said Boxer had remained active in criminal operations across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra despite staying overseas.
The AGTF initially traced his movements to Guyana, prompting a provisional arrest request in February 2025. However, Boxer allegedly escaped through Mexico to the US, where investigators subsequently located him in California. Police said an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him in November 2024.
Rajasthan Police subsequently sent 14 Interpol references through the CBI to authorities in five countries, including nine communications to US authorities between 2024 and 2026.
The current operation was conducted under the supervision of DIG Yogesh Yadav, with ASP Siddhant Sharma and DSP Ravindra Pratap playing key roles in intelligence gathering and tracking his international movements. Inspectors Sunil Jangid, Manish Sharma and Ramvilas Bishnoi were also part of the team.