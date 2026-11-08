US tracks down Bishnoi gang’s Harry 'Boxer' after his escape through ‘dunki route’

JAIPUR: A key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Harichand Jat alias Harry Boxer, has been detained by US authorities in California. Wanted in 22 criminal cases, Boxer fled India in April 2023 and allegedly ran an extortion and arms supply racket from abroad. He has been detained in the US after a prolonged pursuit by Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

“The gangster was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following sustained intelligence gathering and coordination with international agencies. AGTF is coordinating with central and international agencies to complete the legal formalities for bringing Boxer to India,” Dinesh MN, ADGP (AGTF), said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old gangster allegedly travelled through Dubai, the Dominican Republic and Mexico before entering the US through the illegal ‘dunki route’ and settling in California. Accused of orchestrating extortion threats and shootings across several states, Boxer had also claimed responsibility for firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence.

Harichand Jat, a resident of Chatarpura village in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, had earned the nickname ‘Boxer’ from learning boxing in Jaipur before entering the underworld. He allegedly operated as a key arms supplier and extortion coordinator for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang.