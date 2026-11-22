SRINAGAR: Braving bone-chilling cold, voters across the UT of Ladakh on Saturday turned out to exercise their democratic right in the Union Territory’s first-ever panchayat and municipal elections since its separation from Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 with 70.03% voter turnout for panchayats and 52.4% poll percentage for municipal polls in Leh and Kargil.

According to LG Ladakh V K Saxena, today’s voter turnout with 73.60% polling for Panch and 70.03% for Sarpanch, marks an improvement over overall voter turnout of 67.8% recorded in 2018 panchayat elections.

Polling began at 8 am across the region, with men, women, young voters and elderly residents making their way to polling stations carrying valid identification documents. For first-time voters, the occasion was significant and many expressed excitement at exercising their democratic right for the first time.

“I cast my vote for the first time today and felt very good. I think it is a very valuable right that we all have and an important responsibility that we share as citizens,” said first-time voter Kaneez Fatima, who voted at a polling station in Shishot.

The enthusiasm was not confined to young voters. Elderly residents also braved intense cold to cast their votes.

Abdul Aziz, 82, from Khandyal in Drass cast his vote at a polling station in Drass district and expressed happiness.