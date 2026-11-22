HYDERABAD: Stating that legal education must extend beyond classrooms and contribute directly to improving access to justice, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday proposed making a minimum period of legal aid work a compulsory requirement for every law student to graduate.

Inaugurating the first Annual International Conference of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) here, he suggested that students undertaking legal aid work during semester breaks be awarded certificates, with additional academic credits for those who exceed the prescribed minimum period.

“I would further suggest that a minimum period of legal aid work be made compulsory for every student to graduate, with additional credits for those who go beyond it,” the CJI said.

He also urged CLEA to develop model guidelines on the disclosure of artificial intelligence (AI) assistance in legal research, which law schools and journals across the Commonwealth could adapt. Students, he said, must be made aware of which uses of AI are permitted and which require disclosure. While AI tools could help researchers find and organise material, their answers were not necessarily accurate, he said.

He cautioned that fabricated legal authorities could appear credible and said researchers must verify every authority against its primary source, disclose material assistance and remain accountable for their work.

Rejecting a blanket prohibition on AI tools, the CJI said the answer lay in responsible use rather than uncritical adoption or outright bans.