NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has proposed a complete ban on the retail sale of acid by private individuals, saying its easy availability is fuelling acid attacks across the country.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said acid should be sold for medical purposes only, through pharmacies attached to government hospitals, and only after prior written approval from the concerned Chief Medical Officer or Civil Surgeon.

Under the framework proposed by the court, buyers will be vicariously liable if the acid they purchase is diverted or misused by anyone, even if they claim they were not aware of the misuse. Every permitted sale will have to be made against a prescribed form. The form will record the buyer’s identity, Aadhaar or other government-issued photo ID, address, contact details, quantity purchased and purpose of purchase.

The buyer will also have to give a declaration that the acid will be used only for the stated purpose. Going a step further, the bench suggested that details about the buyer’s immovable properties be collected so that they could be attached to fund the treatment of victims in case of misuse.

The suggestions came in an order passed on November 23, in a petition filed by Shaheen Mali. The court had earlier asked the Centre why a complete ban on retail sale of acid should not be imposed.