J&K HC says successive governments made thousands of 'backdoor' appointments without due process

SRINAGAR: Amid the opposition cornering the Omar Abdullah government over alleged backdoor appointments through outsourcing policy, a full bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court observed that successive governments had been consistently indulging in backdoor appointments, and thousands of appointments to government service were made without issuing advertisement notifications and without conducting any selection process.

“It is an undeniable fact that successive governments in the erstwhile state of J&K had been consistently indulging in backdoor appointments,” a full bench of J&K High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justices Sanjay Dhar and Mohammad Yousuf Wani, observed while delivering a judgement.

The full bench said thousands of appointments to government service were made without issuing advertisement notifications and without conducting any selection process. “The men in power picked up persons of their choice and appointed them against different posts by giving them different nomenclatures. Some were appointed as daily wagers, some as casual workers and some as contractual employees. There were persons engaged against substantive vacant posts on an ad hoc and consolidated basis as well. These persons, who were brought into government service on a temporary basis through backdoor means, were later conferred legitimacy by regularising their services,” the bench observed.

It said one such policy decision to regularise en masse the daily-rated workers was taken in 1994 when Jammu and Kashmir Regularisation of Daily Rated Workers/Work Charged Employees Regularisation Rules, 1994, were promulgated.