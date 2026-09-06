Maharashtra forms panel to overhaul recruitment exams, plug paper leaks and make tests more secure

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government Saturday formed a seven-member committee to review the recruitment examination system in the state and suggest measures to prevent paper leaks.

The committee will ensure that exams are made more transparent, secure, reliable and candidate-friendly. The review will cover the entire examination process, including question paper preparation and scrutiny, confidentiality and secure handling of papers, examination centre management and security, use of technology, prevention of malpractices, coordination among various agencies, grievance redressal and the overall examination experience of candidates, the government order said.

The panel will specifically examine processes related to question paper preparation, testing and moderation, creation of multiple question sets, printing or digital distribution, confidentiality, custody and transportation of question papers, exam conduct, recording of responses, evaluation and declaration of results. The experts committee will be headed by V Radha, additional secretary, general administrations.

The decision came at a meet chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis on August 12.