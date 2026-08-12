Maharashtra forms high-level panel to tighten exam system, curb paper leaks

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formed a high-level panel to recommend reforms to the state's examination system and study the Centre's recently passed law aimed at preventing paper leaks, amid repeated irregularities in recruitment and other key examinations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued the directions at a special meeting held at his official residence, Varsha, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who made several suggestions, said an official release issued after the meeting.

The decision was taken in view of repeated paper leaks and irregularities in important examinations in the state in recent years.

The high-level panel will be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department, V Radha.

State Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Secretary of the Information Technology Department Virendra Singh, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr N Ramaswamy, and Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam will be its members.

The panel will visit each revenue division in Maharashtra and interact with stakeholders, including students, educational institution owners and other concerned parties, to seek their views on reforms to the examination system. The panel's recommendations will form the basis for a comprehensive policy for the state, officials said.