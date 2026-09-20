Double whammy as Trump extends H-1B fee, signs Russia sanctions Act

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump late Friday (US time) signed the controversial ‘Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’, authorising US to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the five largest foreign buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, putting India and China at direct risk of penalties.

The Act provides for property-blocking sanctions on foreign vessels that knowingly transport certain Russian-origin products, including crude oil, uranium and coal.

The US Senate passed the Bill on August 7, while the House of Representatives approved it on September 16. The law will take effect within 30 days. During this period, the US Trade Representative will identify countries to be targeted and recommend tariff rates. The law provides a chance to countries to reduce Russian energy purchases within 180 days and negotiate with US for a lower tariff. Apart from China and India, Turkiye, EU and Myanmar are other three top importers of Russian crude.

India, which sourced around 30% of its crude oil imports from Russia in FY2026 — $40.8 billion out of total crude imports of $134.7 billion — now faces the risk of tariffs of up to 100% on its exports to the US.

India has maintained it will take necessary measures to protect its economic interests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said the law could have affect bilateral ties and international energy market.