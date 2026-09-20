Mamata faction Rejinagar candidate agrees to fight after initial refusal

KOLKATA: Hours after he decided to withdraw his nomination from the Rejinagar assembly bypoll, Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury on Saturday reversed his decision and announced his candidature from the seat. He said, “I have changed my earlier decision after speaking to party chief Mamata Banerjee. I will fight the election from Rejinagar with a new symbol and start the campaign from today.”

Sources close to Mamata said that she spoke to Rabiul for nearly one hour and asked him not to withdraw his nomination. Earlier in the day, he decided to withdraw nomination for the upcoming bypolls within less than 24 hours after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who was also fielded by the former CM from the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur, left the contest on Friday afternoon.

Saturday is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for the October 6 bypolls in the high-voltage Nandigram and Rejinagar.

“Our party has got a new symbol, and as a result of which, it becomes very difficult to engage supporters and workers for the October 6 bypolls. Many of our party workers have been arrested. How is it possible to contest the bypolls amid this uncongenial situation?” Rabiul said earlier in the day. He also said that he had spoken to Mamata Banerjee, and with her clearance, he is withdrawing his nomination.