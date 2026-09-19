TMC split, candidate arrests and last-minute U-turns reshape Nandigram, Rejinagar bypolls

The stage is set for multi-cornered contests in the October 6 Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls, with the final line-up shaped by withdrawals, candidate arrests, electoral symbol complications and rival Trinamool Congress factions contesting the two seats.

The last day for withdrawal of nominations on Saturday witnessed a dramatic turn of events in Rejinagar, with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction's candidate first announcing his withdrawal and then reversing the decision within hours. An Independent candidate was also arrested in the constituency, while the Congress nominee in Nandigram was sent to judicial custody, effectively keeping him out of the campaign.

Polling in both constituencies is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The scrutiny of nomination papers was held on September 17 and 18.

The bypolls were necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated Nandigram, which he had won alongside Bhabanipur, while Rejinagar fell vacant after AJUP chief Humayun Kabir retained Nawda after winning both seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In Nandigram, the contest is likely to be four-cornered after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction extended support to the Congress. The BJP, Left and Ritabrata Banerjee-led Trinamool faction have fielded their own candidates.