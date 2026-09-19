Nandigram exit, Rejinagar U-turn: Mamata-led Trinamool camp sees dramatic 24 hours

KOLKATA: In a dramatic turn of events, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress candidate for the Rejinagar Assembly constituency has declared that he would contest the upcoming bypoll, hours after announcing his decision to withdraw his nomination from the race.

On Saturday afternoon, Rabiul suddenly took a U-turn and decided to contest the Rejinagar bypoll.

He said, “I have changed my earlier decision after speaking to Mamata Banerjee. I will fight the election from Rejinagar with the new symbol and start the campaign today.”

Sources in the Mamata Banerjee camp said she spoke to Rabiul for nearly an hour and asked him not to withdraw his nomination.

Earlier in the day, he had decided to withdraw his nomination, less than 24 hours after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who was also fielded by the former West Bengal chief minister from the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur, exited the contest on Friday afternoon.

Saturday is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers for the October 6 bypolls in the high-voltage Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies.

Counting is scheduled for October 9.