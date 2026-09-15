BJP names candidates for Nandigram, Rejinagar bypolls in Bengal; mother of CM Suvendu's slain aide to contest

The BJP on Tuesday announced Hasirani Rath and Sakharav Sarkar as its candidates from Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies, respectively, for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.

Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, a former personal assistant to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari,

Chandranath Rath was killed by miscreants just days after the BJP stormed to power in West Bengal in May this year after defeating the TMC.

Sarkar is a former BJP president of Murshidabad district and a member of the party's state committee.

The Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district was vacated by Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after winning both constituencies in the 2026 assembly elections.

The Rejinagar assembly constituency in Murshidabad district was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.

The BJP's announcement comes a day after the rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee named its candidates for the two seats.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction has fielded Sanchita Pradhan Dey from Nandigram and former MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury from Rejinagar, while the rebel camp has nominated Mohammad Eteshamul Haque and Safiuzamman Sheikh, respectively.

The Congress and Left Front have also announced their candidates for the two seats.

Polling for the by-elections will be held on October 6, and counting of votes will take place on October 9.

(With inputs from PTI)