'Murder of democracy': Sibal alleges EC-BJP 'ugly nexus' in Nandigram bypoll

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday accused the Election Commission of being in a “jugalbandi” with the BJP and described developments surrounding the West Bengal bypolls as a “murder of democracy” and “absolute totalitarianism without accountability”.

Sibal said the arrest of Congress' Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan was a “daylight murder of democracy” and alleged that the developments reflected a lack of institutional accountability.

“This jugalbandi with the Election Commission and the government, these attacks on democracy, these dictatorial decisions, and these one-sided decisions by the Speaker -- how long will this continue?” Sibal said at a press conference in Delhi.

“The entire country is watching this spectacle, and what happened in West Bengal makes it seem that democracy has become hollow, and our institutions have also become hollow,” the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sibal said the Election Commission announced on September 7 that by-elections would be held in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, along with other constituencies.

On September 13, TMC's Sanchita Pradhan Dey filed her nomination from Nandigram, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury filed his nomination from Rejinagar, he said. The Congress candidate in Nandigram was Milan Pradhan and the BJP candidate was Hasirani Rath, Sibal said.

“On the evening of September 17, the ECI froze the TMC symbol. This is also an extraordinary thing to look at -- the election had already been announced, and in the meantime, the symbol was also frozen,” he said.

Sanchita Pradhan subsequently met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and withdrew her nomination, Sibal said.

Following her withdrawal, Mamata Banerjee's faction announced support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan on September 18 at around 4.30 pm, he said. Between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm the same evening, Pradhan was arrested in connection with an alleged 2007 incident based on warrants issued in 2021 and 2023, Sibal said.