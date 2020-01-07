Think India, Think Edu: Here's the schedule for Day 1

The eighth edition of the biggest education conclave of India and one of the flagship events of The New Indian Express (TNIE) Group, the ThinkEdu Conclave will kickstart on January 8. The theme for ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 is ‘India At 75: Vision 2022’.
Every year, since 2013, The New Indian Express has brought some of the finest minds and changemakers in the country on one platform to discuss the state of education and where the youth are headed in the country.
The schedule for the first day (Jan 8) is as follows:
10-10.30 am
KICK-OFF
Making Music, Changing Minds
Sunita Bhuyan, Violinist
10.30-11 am
BETWEEN THE LINES
Behind the making of the National Education Policy
Dr K Kasturirangan, NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson
Chair: Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam, VC, SASTRA Deemed to be University
11-11.30 am
KEYNOTE
Vision 2022: Educating tomorrow's India
Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu
12-12.30 pm
KEYNOTE
Inclusivity in Education
Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala
12.30-1 pm
FROM THE FRONT LINES
Education Innovations: Making Government Schools Work
Sandhya Rani K, Former Commissioner of School Education, AP
Revathi Radhakrishnan, Former filmmaker/ educator
Milind Chandwani, Founder, Camp Diaries
Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author
1-1.30 pm
MASTERCLASS
The Power of Music to Drive Social Change
Ricky Kej, Grammy Award-winning musician
1.30-2 pm
LUNCH
2-2.20 pm
FROM THE LAB
Fresh Ideas, New Methods: Science and Sensibility
Rohan Murty, Harvard Society of Fellows
Introduced by: Daniel Thimmayya
2.20-3 pm
CONVERSATION
Does India's history have a place in tomorrow's science
Bibek Debroy, Economist and Author
Arnab Bhattacharya, Scientist, TIFR
Gitanjali JB, CEO, HIAL
Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist
3-3.15 pm
MASTERCLASS
That special touch: What it is like for a dyslexic child in a regular school
D Chandrasekhar, Madras Dyslexia Association
3.15-3.30 pm
MASTERCLASS
Why young India needs to study history and Culture
K Pandiarajan, TN Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology
3.30-3.45 pm
CONVERSATION
Corporate Responsibility Towards India's Public Education
Prabhat Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Petronet LNG
Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist
3.45-4 pm
CONVERSATION
Getting it right: Is our cinema teaching young India well?
Sarath Kumar, Politician and actor
Introduced by: Sudhir Srinivasan, Entertainment Editor
4-4.30 pm
KEYNOTE
My Vision for Education
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director
4.30-5 pm
BETWEEN THE LINES
Pursuit of Happiness: Getting India's students to beat depression
Saras Bhaskar, Counseling psychologist and coach
Dr Vijay Nagaswami, Psychiatrist and author
Dr ES Krishnamoorthy, Neuropsychiatrist
Chair: Daniel Thimmayya, Chief Reporter
5-6 pm
FACE OFF
Who is an Indian: Is Hindi an Imposition?
M G Devasahayam, Civil Society Activist and former IAS officer
Madhu Kishwar, Academic and researcher
S Jothimani, Congress MP
Kancha Ilaiah, Writer
Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author
6-6.30 pm
MASTERCLASS
Alternative Learning in India: Big Ideas in Small Places
Sonam Wangchuk, Education reformist and innovator
6.30-7 pm
KEYNOTE
Why Dissent Matters: Silence Is Not an Option
Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director