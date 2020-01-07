Home ThinkEdu2020

Think India, Think Edu: Here's the schedule for Day 1

Every year, since 2013, The New Indian Express has brought some of the finest minds and changemakers in the country on one platform.

Think edu

The speakers for 'behind the making of the National Education Policy' session at the eight edition of Think Edu in Chennai.

By Online Desk

The eighth edition of the biggest education conclave of India and one of the flagship events of The New Indian Express (TNIE) Group, the ThinkEdu Conclave will kickstart on January 8. The theme for ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 is ‘India At 75: Vision 2022’.

The schedule for the first day (Jan 8) is as follows: 

10-10.30 am

KICK-OFF

Making Music, Changing Minds

Sunita Bhuyan, Violinist 

10.30-11 am

BETWEEN THE LINES

Behind the making of the National Education Policy

Dr K Kasturirangan, NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson 

Chair: Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam, VC, SASTRA Deemed to be University 

11-11.30 am

KEYNOTE

Vision 2022: Educating tomorrow's India

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu 

12-12.30 pm

KEYNOTE

Inclusivity in Education

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala

12.30-1 pm

FROM THE FRONT LINES

Education Innovations: Making Government Schools Work

Sandhya Rani K, Former Commissioner of School Education, AP 

Revathi Radhakrishnan, Former filmmaker/ educator 

Milind Chandwani, Founder, Camp Diaries 

Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author 

1-1.30 pm

MASTERCLASS

The Power of Music to Drive Social Change

Ricky Kej, Grammy Award-winning musician 

1.30-2 pm

LUNCH

2-2.20 pm

FROM THE LAB

Fresh Ideas, New Methods: Science and Sensibility

Rohan Murty, Harvard Society of Fellows 

Introduced by: Daniel Thimmayya

2.20-3 pm

CONVERSATION

Does India's history have a place in tomorrow's science

Bibek Debroy, Economist and Author 

Arnab Bhattacharya, Scientist, TIFR 

Gitanjali JB, CEO, HIAL

Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist 

3-3.15 pm

MASTERCLASS

That special touch: What it is like for a dyslexic child in a regular school

D Chandrasekhar, Madras Dyslexia Association 

3.15-3.30 pm

MASTERCLASS

Why young India needs to study history and Culture

K Pandiarajan, TN Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology

3.30-3.45 pm

CONVERSATION 

Corporate Responsibility Towards India's Public Education 

Prabhat Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Petronet LNG 

Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist 

3.45-4 pm 

CONVERSATION

Getting it right: Is our cinema teaching young India well?

Sarath Kumar, Politician and actor 

Introduced by: Sudhir Srinivasan, Entertainment Editor

4-4.30 pm

KEYNOTE

My Vision for Education

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director

4.30-5 pm

BETWEEN THE LINES 

Pursuit of Happiness: Getting India's students to beat depression

Saras Bhaskar, Counseling psychologist and coach

Dr Vijay Nagaswami, Psychiatrist and author

Dr ES Krishnamoorthy, Neuropsychiatrist 

Chair: Daniel Thimmayya, Chief Reporter 

5-6 pm

FACE OFF

Who is an Indian: Is Hindi an Imposition?

M G Devasahayam, Civil Society Activist and former IAS officer

Madhu Kishwar, Academic and researcher 

S Jothimani, Congress MP  

Kancha Ilaiah, Writer

Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author 

6-6.30 pm

MASTERCLASS

Alternative Learning in India: Big Ideas in Small Places

Sonam Wangchuk, Education reformist and innovator

6.30-7 pm  

KEYNOTE

Why Dissent Matters: Silence Is Not an Option

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP 

Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director

