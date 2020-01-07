Think India, Think Edu: Here's the schedule for Day 2 of India's biggest education conclave
Every year, since 2013, The New Indian Express has brought some of the finest minds and changemakers in the country on one platform.
The eighth edition of the biggest education conclave of India and one of the flagship events of The New Indian Express (TNIE) Group, the ThinkEdu Conclave will kickstart on January 8. The theme for ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 is ‘India At 75: Vision 2022’.
After a power-packed first day, the audience can listen to some of the finest minds of the country.
The schedule for the second and final day (Jan 9) is as follows:
DAY TWO
10-10.15 am
FROM THE FRONT LINES
My war against climate change
Licypriya Kangujam, Climate change activist
10.15 am-11.15 am
FACE OFF
Republic of India 2.0: Is the Change Fundamental?
Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, BJP
Tamizachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, DMK
Khushbu Sundar, Spokesperson, INC
Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament, NCP
Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist
11.15-12 pm
CONVERSATION
The New Economy: Set for a Restart
P G Babu, Director, Madras Institute of Development Studies
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India
Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Funds
Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author
12-12.30 pm
KEYNOTE
The New Education Policy: Break from the Past
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of HRD
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director
12.30-1 pm
KEYNOTE
Competition or Cooperation: View from the State
Sachin Pilot, Deputy CM, Rajasthan
Chair: Prabhu Chawla
1-1.30 pm
KEYNOTE
Life after Ayodhya: What's Next?
Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament, BJP
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director
1.30 pm-2 pm
LUNCH
2-2.30 pm
CONVERSATION
Are Elitist Institutions Responsible for Two Indias
Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore
Professor Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow
Palanivel Thiagarajan, MLA and MIT alum
Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author
2.30-2.50 pm
FROM THE LAB
The Problem with Public Health: Why we need to school Young India better
Gagandeep Kang, Fellow of Royal Society
Introduced by Daniel Thimmayya, Chief Reporter
2.50-3.10 pm
KEYNOTE
Women as leaders: Why we need more of them
DR Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals
Introduced by Kaveree Bamzai
3.10-3.45 pm
BREAK DOWN
Jobs or Careers: Preparing the 21st Century Student
PWC Davidar, Former IAS officer
Aishwarya Manivannan, Artist-Educator
Stanzin Kunzang, Educator
Manickam Tagore, Member of Parliament, INC
Vamsi Krishna, CEO, Vedantu
Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author
3.45-4.15 pm
INSIDE TRACK
Playing Women Heroes: Why We Need More of Them
Kangana Ranaut, Actor
Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist
4.15-5 pm
FROM THE FRONT LINES
Epic Success: Telling Our Own Stories
Anand Neelakantan, Writer
Anuja Chandramouli, Writer
Nikhil Chandwani, Author and entrepreneur
Devi Yesodharan, Writer
Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist
5-5.30 pm
FACE OFF
The judgment paradox: Are our lawyers being taught the right things?
Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, INC
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director
5.30-6 pm
KEYNOTE
Look East: Within and Without
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director
6-6.30 pm
KEYNOTE
The New Woman: Power with Responsibility
Smriti Z Irani, Union Minister for Textiles
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director