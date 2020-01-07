Home ThinkEdu2020

Think India, Think Edu: Here's the schedule for Day 2 of India's biggest education conclave

Every year, since 2013, The New Indian Express has brought some of the finest minds and changemakers in the country on one platform.

Published: 07th January 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Think Edu conclave

President Pranab Mukherjee speaking at the 7th edition of Think Edu conclave last year in Chennai. (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The eighth edition of the biggest education conclave of India and one of the flagship events of The New Indian Express (TNIE) Group, the ThinkEdu Conclave will kickstart on January 8. The theme for ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 is ‘India At 75: Vision 2022’.

After a power-packed first day, the audience can listen to some of the finest minds of the country. 

The schedule for the second and final day (Jan 9) is as follows: 

DAY TWO

10-10.15 am

FROM THE FRONT LINES

My war against climate change

Licypriya Kangujam, Climate change activist 

10.15 am-11.15 am

FACE OFF

Republic of India 2.0: Is the Change Fundamental?

Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, BJP

Tamizachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, DMK
Khushbu Sundar, Spokesperson, INC

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament, NCP

Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist 

11.15-12 pm

CONVERSATION

The New Economy: Set for a Restart

P G Babu, Director, Madras Institute of Development Studies

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India 

Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Funds

Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author 

12-12.30 pm

KEYNOTE

The New Education Policy: Break from the Past

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of HRD 

Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director 

12.30-1 pm

KEYNOTE

Competition or Cooperation: View from the State

Sachin Pilot, Deputy CM, Rajasthan 

Chair: Prabhu Chawla 

1-1.30 pm

KEYNOTE

Life after Ayodhya: What's Next?

Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament, BJP
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director 

1.30 pm-2 pm

LUNCH 

2-2.30 pm

CONVERSATION

Are Elitist Institutions Responsible for Two Indias

Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore 

Professor Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow

Palanivel Thiagarajan, MLA and MIT alum

Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author 

2.30-2.50 pm

FROM THE LAB

The Problem with Public Health: Why we need to school Young India better

Gagandeep Kang, Fellow of Royal Society

Introduced by Daniel Thimmayya, Chief Reporter  

2.50-3.10 pm

KEYNOTE

Women as leaders: Why we need more of them

DR Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals 

Introduced by Kaveree Bamzai

3.10-3.45 pm

BREAK DOWN

Jobs or Careers: Preparing the 21st Century Student

PWC Davidar, Former IAS officer 

Aishwarya Manivannan, Artist-Educator 

Stanzin Kunzang, Educator 

Manickam Tagore, Member of Parliament, INC
Vamsi Krishna, CEO, Vedantu 

Chair: Shankar Aiyar, Columnist and author 

3.45-4.15 pm

INSIDE TRACK

Playing Women Heroes: Why We Need More of Them

Kangana Ranaut, Actor

Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist 

4.15-5 pm

FROM THE FRONT LINES

Epic Success: Telling Our Own Stories

Anand Neelakantan, Writer 

Anuja Chandramouli, Writer 

Nikhil Chandwani, Author and entrepreneur 

Devi Yesodharan, Writer 

Chair: Kaveree Bamzai, Senior Journalist 

5-5.30 pm

FACE OFF

The judgment paradox: Are our lawyers being taught the right things?

Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, INC
Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director

5.30-6 pm

KEYNOTE

Look East: Within and Without

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports

Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director

6-6.30 pm

KEYNOTE

The New Woman: Power with Responsibility

Smriti Z Irani, Union Minister for Textiles

Chair: Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director

