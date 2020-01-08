Home ThinkEdu2020

Teachers must ensure students don't drop out: Banwarilal Purohit

Published: 08th January 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Class teachers must be made responsible to ensure that students do not drop out from schools, said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday. 

Speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the Governor said that when he had visited many parts of Tamil Nadu and had discussions with education officers, he advised them that if a child drops out, the class teacher must go to the house of the child and find out why and ensure they come back. 

‘‘One has to ensure that the students from deprived classes not just get enrolled in schools but also continue to stay in school. For this, they need guidance and a supportive structure to ensure that they don’t drop out,’’ the Governor added.

Addressing hundreds of students and delegates participating in the two-day conclave, which will end on Thursday, the governor stressed on topics such as inclusivity and secularity, and pointed out that education and technology would make India a superpower in 2022, which is the 75th year of independence. He expressed certainty that India will be the top country when it comes to technology and skill in the coming years.

‘‘Create a country where every child is given the same treatment and education. Every youth is given the same chances and every single person is proud to be an Indian,’’ the Governor said, adding that if this is achieved, there is no greater legacy for the country.

Recalling what he heard from his English teacher in his first year of college, the Governor said that character is more important than health and wealth. 

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has the best Higher Education Universities in the country and the gross enrolment ratio of students here was higher than the national average. ‘‘The enrolment ratio in the state is 49 per cent compared to the national average of 25.8 percent,’’ he said.

He praised TNIE group for inviting eminent personalities to the conclave and also praised Sastra University for its excellence. 

Editorial Director of TNIE Prabhu Chawla praised Governor Banwarilal Purohit for appointing 13 Vice-Chancellors for universities after taking over in 2017. ‘‘Governor and Government relationship has been problematic in the past but he (Banwarilal Purohit) has established a harmonious relationship with the state,’’ said the Editorial Director. He also said that Tamil Nadu was the intellectual capital of India. "This part of India leads many parts of the country in various fields including politics", he said.  He also added the the eight edition of ThinkEdu Conclave will revolve around the principles of secularity and plurality. 

