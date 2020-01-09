Home ThinkEdu2020

India is already a Hindu Rashtra: What Subramanian Swamy had to say about Indian politics and Constitution

The BJP MP and former Minister was talking on the topic 'Life After Ayodhya: What's Next?' at TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave 2020

Published: 09th January 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

At a time where the entire country is debating the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra', BJP MP and former Minister Subramanian Swamy said that India is already a Hindu Rashtra and that the Indian Constitution preaches Hinduism. Swamy was a speaker at the 8th edition of TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave which was held in Chennai.

"We're already a Hindu Rashtra. Right from the beginning, our Constitution mentioned faith, unlike any other constitution in the world. It bans cow slaughter. A Uniform Civil Code is also something that a Hindu Rashtra relies on," says Swamy. "This doesn't mean that only Hindus can be Prime Ministers. Hindus in this country have never said that. Furthermore, we say that all religions lead to God. Which other religion says that apart from Hinduism?" he asks, adding that the 'secularism bit' in the Constitution was added by Indira Gandhi.

Expanding on this, Swamy also said that Article 14 of the Indian Constitution talks about equality among the equals. "For instance, I cannot say that I'm a Brahmin and since there's equality before the law, I must also get reservation. You cannot seek equality among unequals," he said, taking a dig at the anti-CAA protestors who stress upon the article.

Unapologetic and bold, Swamy told the crowd that he supports the CAA and the abrogation of Article 370. "Recently, the abrogation of Article 370, the Special Protection Group for Sonia Gandhi and the CAA were three issues on which I was asked to speak at the Parliament. Do you know that the first resolution of the Congress party was to provide citizenship to those Hindus and Sikhs facing religious persecution? Gandhi and Manmohan Singh endorsed this. This Bill has nothing to do with the Muslims of India. Pakistani Muslims aren't coming to India saying that they're persecuted," he pointed out.

But why is it limited to the minorities in three countries? He explained, "These counties are part of the partition problem. Afghanistan came into the picture because Sikhs were persecuted thereafter the Taliban regime was established. We never had any Muslims come from Pakistan saying that they were persecuted." He also accused the terrorist organisations and Christian missionaries of funding the anti-CAA and NRC protests. "This is an anti-national protest. The CAA is a commitment that we have to fulfil," he said. Even though Swamy agrees on the idea of the NRC, he said that he wants to see the Bill.

Swamy had recently said that India can offer citizenship to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. He explained the reason behind his comment. "We can offer citizenship to Musharraf because of all the information that he has," Swamy laughed and added, "He's a good friend too. I was once asked to inaugurate his office in Rawalpindi because his mother wanted a Brahmin to inaugurate it. He's truly integrated with our culture." He also said that it is unfortunate that the Pakistan Court is seeking Musharraf's hanging.

A seasoned economist, Swamy suggested solutions for the current economic crisis, "Income tax must be abolished. We must also increase the Fixed Deposit interest rates." Answering a question on why he must be made the country's Finance Minister, he said, "Because Modi doesn't understand Economics. Nirmala Sitaraman is giving tax waivers to corporates, but this is not where the problem lies. The problem is where the purchasing power has to be spent." He also said that the young people of India are afraid to take risks and this mentality must be changed.

Swamy stated that his politics become personal if one messes with him. But that being said, he graciously called Sachin Pilot, who was also a part of the two-day conclave, a "Right man in a wrong party." He also said that he would have joined the Congress party if not for Sonia Gandhi. "I know their history, that is the problem. She is the daughter of a soldier in Hitler's army. Her mother hasn't disclosed where she worked from 1963 to 1968. Her corruption is unbelievable," he said. He also narrated anecdotes of his time in politics with late politicians Ashok Singhal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and J Jayalalithaa.  

Stay up to date on all the latest ThinkEdu2020 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy ThinkEdu Conclave 2020
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp