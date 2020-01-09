Home ThinkEdu2020

JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Students who are the fabric of our society should be sent to the Army to serve for at least one to two years and it should be made mandatory, Kangana Ranaut also said.

Published: 09th January 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

Referring to the recent attacks on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5, where it was alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad beat them up with lathis, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that these gang wars in colleges are created by "highly volatile people" and so she feels that it is not worthy of becoming a national issue. And the ones creating violence should be taken into police custody and given 'chaar chaar jhappad' (four tight slaps).

"Gang wars in colleges are so common that when we were in college in Chandigarh, next to our campus there was a boys' hostel. The boys used to fight, chase down other boys and sometimes even murder them openly. The situation is still the same. In the JNU violence, both sides have been injured. These gang wars are carried out by highly volatile people, should this be a national issue really? I don't think so. These gundas (hooligans) are found in every classroom, union, every locality, please don't make it a national issue," Kangana said while speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 on Thursday. The education conclave is being held at Chennai by The New Indian Express.

She went on to add that students should be made more politically aware. "We are one of the most corrupt nations in the world. And that is not okay. Students who are the fabric of our society should be sent to the Army to serve for at least one to two years and it should be made mandatory. Corruption is running through their veins. This is the need of the hour, we need to clean our system, establish moral values so that we can thrive as a country," she explained.

Commenting on the ongoing student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kangana said, "You have to take a stand, choose between national and personal interests. Decide if the protest is selfish or for everyone?" On being asked if these protesting students are the future of India, she said that the "ones who are taking advantage of the vulnerable situation and creating violence are hopefully not our future. I genuinely feel we are still in the hangover of the pre-independence era — attacking our security forces, trying to shut the country down, causing the government economic losses. It was a cool thing to do with a foreign government when it was not elected by you. But how is that relevant today? We are going to be a part of democracy, we need to understand that. If we attack our own security forces like the police, then where are we heading as a nation?"

Calling the violence during protests 'gunda gardi' (hooliganism), she said, "You cannot be carrying the 'Free Kashmir', 'Babri' placards for the CAA protests randomly. I don't yet see any valid opinion coming from the opposition. If you are showing compassion to a certain section of the society and fighting for inclusiveness, this doesn't make sense, definitely. There are loopholes in the education system and a huge disconnect the youth have with the nation, which is worrying. We have to figure out where we are going wrong, the indifference that we 'don't want to do this, do that'. What do you want to do then? There are people who support the CAA, they might be small in number in the same university but this has spiralled down into gang wars. People who come from economically backward classes have only come to study, get jobs and want nothing to do with the CAA."

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what qualities she admires in him, she said, "He's here for his own hard work. People who have acquired a place with their own work and merit, who are we to say that he is not deserving? If he's been chosen by 130 billion people through a democratic process and elected for five years, we should give him a chance. I would not want to disrupt the country with another election. Rather, in these five years, you do what you can then we can decide if you are good for us or not." When asked about her plans of getting into politics, she said it would be easier for her than acting. "Nepotism comes into play if I have to get into it, my great grandfather was an MLA for 15 years, my father gets free tickets. They are ardent followers of the Congress. I, somehow have different ideologies." She said that she has been getting offers from both sides of the table but hasn't thought about it seriously.

Moving on to a lighter note at the end of her talk, Kangana also spoke about her upcoming movie Panga. "There's an art in politics and politics in art," said Kaveree Bamzai, a senior journalist, who was chairing the session, while asking the movie's Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari about the actor's upcoming movie. "The story needs to be told. 45 per cent of women have an MBA degree now but despite that, they leave their jobs as soon as they become a mother. There's this guilty conscious working and at the same time, there's this difficult decision of who wants to take care of the kid at home. The movie is also about second chances," said the director.

Speaking about her relationship with her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel, Kangana said that Rangoli is quite brave for making herself available to argue with trolls on the net. "A Twitter feed can be compared to a 'dhol' and not a flute. If you sound like a flute, you will be lost in that noise, but Rangoli is still the most polite person you will ever find. That I feel is more of a strategy to get attention," she said with a chuckle, adding that Rangoli generally discusses what they write on Kangana's official account.

Kangana also spoke about her new film based on Jayalalithaa's life. "Getting into the character and I am finding it more interesting and challenging. Amma's emotional struggle and journey are not known to many, it's very exciting for me to explore. Her dynamics with people around her is extremely inspiring. The fact that a woman is at the centre of the volatile political environment of a state but she emerges a revolutionary leader is by far the most emotionally astounding world I have been in," she concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest ThinkEdu2020 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana ranaut ThinkEdu 2020
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp