Wayanad: Drone survey to be conducted at Mundakkai, Chooralmala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The cabinet subcommittee has informed that a drone survey would be undertaken at Mundakkai and Chooralmala landslide sites by comparing it with the older pictures of the region.

The cabinet subcommittee has also informed that the height difference in the soil deposits which have accumulated in the affected regions will be taken into account.

Over the past five days, a big contingent of 1,264 people belonging to NDRF, K9 dog squad, Army K9 dog squad, Special Operation Group, Madras Engineers Group, Police, Fire Force, Forest, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue, medical teams, National Disaster Management Authority Delta Squad, Navy and Coast Guard which have been divided into six regions. The team located four bodies.

“Thirty-one soil excavation machines were put to use in Punjirimattam, Mundakkai, Chooralmala villages and their surroundings and the School Road. Photography folders to identify the missing people and their families will also be probed. ” said the cabinet subcommittee members.