Thiruvananthapuram: Illegal waste collectors at Rajaji Nagar, Thampanoor under scrutiny

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal waste collectors operating from Rajaji Nagar, which has been identified as a critical point contributing to the pollution of the infamous Amayizhanchan Canal, have come under the scanner in the state capital.

To address waste-related issues and pollution at Rajaji Nagar and Thampanoor ward, the City Corporation is holding a ‘Janakiya Sadas’ on Tuesday. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh will attend the programme and listen to the grievances of residents.

Following the High Court’s intervention after the death of sanitation worker Joy in the filth-ridden Amayizhanchan Canal, the civic body launched the Janakiya Sadas. Organised in seven wards along the canal, the event aims to raise awareness and prevent further pollution of the canal.

Illegal waste collectors operating from Rajaji Nagar have been found to collect garbage from bulk waste generators and dump it into the canal causing pollution. LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that strict legal action would be taken against illegal waste collectors.

“Directions have been given to take legal action against such illegal waste collectors. We have plans to integrate them with our formal system and make them part of the waste management system. The government is committed to tackling the issues and preventing the pollution of water bodies. Our aim is to sensitise them, hear their concerns and ensure their participation in keeping the canal clean,” said M B Rajesh.

He said the civic body has already served notices to over 1,000 bulk waste generators handing over waste to such illegal operators.

“We will be taking strict action against all of them. Either they will have to hand over the waste to the corporation or dispose of the trash scientifically by setting up waste management facilities,” the Minister said.

There are approximately 4,000 houses at Rajaji Nagar. “The entire sewage and waste generated in the are are directly discharged into the canal. We are planning to set up a sewage treatment plant in the place to address this issue,” he said.

Recently, the city corporation served a notice to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC’s) central bus station for polluting Amayizhanchan Canal and for not having waste treatment facilities.