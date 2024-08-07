Kerala: Protest stalls corporation’s plans to clean up Amayizhanchan canal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effort launched by the city corporation and the local self-government department (LSGD) to clean up the heavily polluted Amayizhanchan canal is facing challenges with the residents of Rajaji Nagar protesting against the city’s decentralised waste management plans.

Following the death of sanitation worker Joy, who lost his life while cleaning the canal, and the subsequent intervention by the High Court, the LSGD has proposed a sewage treatment plant (STP) for Rajaji Nagar, home to around 4,000 families. However, the corporation’s plans to address the waste crisis in Rajaji Nagar and the Thampanoor ward, through which a significant portion of the canal runs, have been met with resistance from local residents.

The protesters recently stalled the corporation’s move to install more aerobic bins to treat the waste generated in Rajaji Nagar. On Tuesday, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the programme organised to constitute a Janakiya Samiti in Thampanoor.

According to the civic authorities, there are around 400 illegal waste collectors operating from Rajaji Nagar. Health standing committee chairperson Gayathri Babu told TNIE that strict action will be taken against the illegal waste collectors. The corporation proposes to install aerobic bins to treat food waste generated in the colony.

“We are planning to install around 17 aerobic bins in Rajaji Nagar, and it’s inadequate as there are around 1,000 dwelling units there. The government has directed us to take strict action against violators. The local residents have to cooperate with the waste management system and facilities offered by the corporation,” Gayathri said.

However, a section of the Rajaji Nagar residents alleged that the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS)members are bringing waste from everywhere and dumping it in the area, causing pollution and posing a health hazard to the residents.

“We won’t allow the corporation authorities to set up waste management facilities and turn our colony into another Vilappilsala. We will strongly resist the move. They cannot use our colony to dump waste collected from other places,” said Sidharthan V, 64, a resident of Rajaji Nagar.

Former Thampanoor councillor C Harikumar alleged that it is not the residents of Rajaji Nagar who are causing pollution but the HKS members.

“They are collecting waste and dumping it in the canal at night. We are gathering evidence to prove this. We have decided to launch a protest on the issue,” he said.