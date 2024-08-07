Marthoma Church Educational Society donates Rs 10L to CMDRF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President of the Marthoma Church Educational Society, Isaac Mar Philoxenos, has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the rehabilitation efforts at the landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad.

He handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of society secretary Mathew George, treasurer Cherian Varghese, executive committee member Abraham Thomas, Rev. Biju Cherian, head boy of St Thomas Residential School Denzil George and head girl of St Thomas Central School Sana Muhammed.