Thiruvananthapuram: Sutured glove piece sparks row; doctor says part of procedure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A post-surgical procedure at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has sparked a controversy after a piece of surgical glove was found sutured to a patient’s wound.

Shiju, a 38-year-old from Nedumangad, underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his back on August 3. His wife found the protruding piece of the glove while dressing the wound. Unaware of the procedure, they thought it was a mistake from the surgeon.

Later, Dr Suresh, who carried out the procedure, explained that the glove was intentionally sutured to facilitate the drainage of pus and blood after the sebaceous cyst was removed. “This is a cost-effective technique that is commonly used. A portion of the glove is cut and attached to the dressing to ensure the flow of pus and blood. The patient was informed about this method, and it is documented in his medical records,” he said.

The family, however, contends that there was insufficient communication about the glove and that the nurse only advised them to seek treatment at the nearest hospital for dressing changes.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has called for action against those spreading misinformation about the procedure, arguing that such claims could demoralise medical professionals.