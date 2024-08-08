Milk producers’ union launches welfare schemes for dairy farmers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma has launched three new welfare projects for dairy farmers. Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani launched the projects -- ‘Ksheera Sumangali’, ‘Ksheera Soubhagya’ and ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ -- at a function at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.

‘Ksheera Sumangali’ scheme offers financial aid for the marriage of daughters of dairy farmers of TRCMPU. ‘Ksheera Soubhagya’ is a deposit scheme of Rs 10,000 for newborn girl child of dairy farmers while ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ is aimed at extending financial aid for dairy farmers suffering from critical diseases and organ transplantation.

Dairy farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha will benefit from the schemes. Minister also inaugurated the distribution of the compensation of Rs 1,18,15,600 under TRCMPU’s ‘Heat Index Cattle Insurance’ scheme implemented during the summer this year. MLA K Ansalan presided over the function.