Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited: Kerala govt to be guarantor for loan

The government will allow VISL managing director to sign the agreement; Also, the government will pay the interest of the loan taken from Nabard.
Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram
Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will become a guarantor for the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) to take a loan of Rs 2,100 crore from Nabard. The cabinet on Wednesday decided to issue a nod for various norms in the loan document with amendments. The government guarantee, earlier given for taking a loan from Hudco, will be cancelled.

Other decisions

* Dr P T Baburaj has been appointed as State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

* A decision was taken to extend the tenure of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation director K J Joseph for one more year with effect from July 19.

* The government will provide five-year guarantee for `8 crore, for the State Handloom Development Corporation to take a loan from Kerala Bank.

