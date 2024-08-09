Veteran journalist Prabir Purkayastha flays Broadcasting Bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed Broadcasting Services (regulation) Bill is a misguided attempt to manage the vast digital landscape, said Prabir Purkayastha, founder-editor of NewsClick. The veteran journalist said the bill would curtail digital media freedom and is a threat to independent journalism while delivering the 23rd N Narendran Memorial Lecture on Thursday.

Prabir spoke on the “emergence and relevance of alternative media in Indian democracy” at the Press Club here. He termed the government move as an act of stupidity. He wondered how the government, which even failed in conducting examinations fairly, would succeed in controlling social media.

Social media had a crucial role in determining the Lok Sabha poll results, Prabir said. A large number of creative content was circulated on social media which worked in favour of the opposition parties. A huge number of highly creative videos with fun and music, created by unknown people, were in circulation, said the journalist.

“All of that percolated social media and digital media. It was not consciously led by opposition parties. It was led by the people who were fed up with the happenings. They decided that their voice must be heard,” he said. Prabir said the ruling party had money power and the support of the state in fighting elections. “But they did not have creativity. They also lacked empathy with people and humanity,” he said. For the election, the traditional media gave disproportionate coverage to the ruling party and sidelined opposition parties, he added.