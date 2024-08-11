‘Degree for all’ programme to start at Kattakkada assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kattakkada assembly constituency has set an ambitious target to make all residents degree-holders. A survey has begun there to identify potential beneficiaries of the ‘degree for all’ programme.

Like elsewhere in the state, Kattakkada has a large number of people who stopped studies at Class X or Class XII, said I B Satheesh MLA.

“There are people who discontinued studies due to financial issues. Some stopped studying after marriage or getting jobs that required only a Plus-II certificate. We hope that a majority of them would be interested in continuing their studies,” said Satheesh.

The programme is in association with the Indira Gandhi National Open University and the Sreenarayanaguru Open University. The participants will be offered the new four-year degree programme. Public libraries in the constituency will be made study centres. “All the six panchayats have libraries. The highest number is 19 and the lowest is 6. If needed, anganwadis, after their working hours, will be made study centres. The programme will also pave the way for reviving the library culture,” the MLA said.

The first phase is to identify Plus-II certificate holders who want to join the programme. “The state government had launched a survey as part of the ‘ente thozhil ente abhimanam’ programme. We added an additional component to that survey to identify Plus-II holders fit for the programme,” Satheesh said. Over 500 persons have already expressed willingness to join.

The second phase of the initiative is for people who stopped studies before Plus-II at the upper primary, 10th or 11th grades. They will be supported to obtain Plus-II through equivalency programmes of the Kerala State Literacy Mission. After obtaining Plus-II they can join the ‘degree for all’ programme. The survey to identify candidates for the second phase will be conducted by the grama panchayats in association with the Kudumbashree and Saksharata Preraks.

Satheesh said he has approached the government to provide financial support to deserving candidates. “Panchayats have an ongoing scheme to provide financial support for candidates joining the Literacy Mission’s equivalency programmes. We will request the government to extend similar support to candidates for the graduate programme,” he said.