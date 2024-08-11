Kerala: SECI to launch project offering 1,200 MW solar energy, including 600 MW storage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) held talks with officials of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) regarding the launch of a solar project offering 1,200 MW, including 600 MW storage also known as Battery Enabled Storage System (BESS). As it’s not possible to utilise solar power after dusk, with the BESS technology, the KSEB aims to store solar power so that they can provide 500 MW-600 MW to consumers during peak hours from 6pm to 12am.

According to top board officials, the power entity is experiencing significant surplus during day time and shortage of 500 MW-1000 MW during peak hours which led them to tap on solar energy options. “We are anticipating a demand-supply gap during peak hours which might go up in future. The board is expecting to launch the solar project having a generation of 500 MW-600 MW, including Rooftop Solar (RTS) and Business As Usual (BAU) Solar, before 2026,”a top board official told TNIE.

The official further said that the execution risks and gestation period for the BESS projects remain relatively low compared to Pumped Storage Power (PSP) hydro, a configuration of two water reservoirs at different elevations that can generate power.

Though Kerala is aiming to become 100% sustainable on renewable energy by 2040, the current available capacity of solar energy is 886 MW. This makes up only 15 % of the solar energy requirement. At a recent presentation by KSEB officials before the board of directors it was decided that BESS is urgently required for meeting peak deficiency of power. “The SECI held talks with KSEB board officials and has promised solar power which can be utilised for two hours. They have identified six locations in the state to generate solar power,” added the official.