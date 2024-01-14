35 bus shelters to go smart in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shabby and amenities-deprived bus shelters in the capital will soon be a thing of the past. As part of its efforts to standardise bus shelters by giving them a uniform design, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation -- in association with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation -- is preparing to set up state-of-the-art modern bus shelters loaded with a slew of features including WiFi, luggage racks, charging ports, letterbox and more. In the first phase, 35 bus shelters in the capital will be modernised.