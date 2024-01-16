Interventional radiology transforms vascular disease care

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The management of vascular diseases, covering a spectrum of conditions impacting blood vessels, used to be elaborate and complicated, necessitating major surgeries that confined patients to the ICU for a minimum of five days. Subsequently, a prolonged period of waiting ensued for the substantial wounds to heal.

The evolution in interventional radiology has instigated a transformative shift in treatment. Notably, patients now experience a shift from the extensive incisions of open surgery to a minute puncture of less than 1 millimeter on their bodies for minimally invasive procedures, resulting in enhanced outcomes and quicker recovery times.

This transformative progress owes much to interventional radiologists, integral in diagnosing and guiding interventions for diverse vascular conditions.