When shawarma turns vegan

At first glance, it looks like any other shawarma — soft wrap, juicy filling, and that irresistible, heady aroma. But bite into it, and you taste not meat, but something plant-based. Surprisingly, your taste buds don’t mind being mocked this way; the flavour is so meaty that you may not even spot the difference.
This tweaked version of the much-loved meal of Malayalis is on the menu at Grasshopper Gastronomics, a Thiruvananthapuram-based food tech startup, which takes a bold leap into the food arena with the world’s first ready-to-eat vegan shawarma.
Now, what turns heads is not about how shawarma could be made without meat; it is about what makes up for its absence. The cheat ingredient here is the quintessential jackfruit, Kerala’s own comfort food, which is cleverly done up in spices to replicate the texture and taste of traditional shawarma. Yet there is no oil, no preservatives, and no animal products.
Behind this culinary revolution is Kannan Parakunnel, who did not start out as a food entrepreneur. His journey began with a deeply personal crisis during the Covid pandemic when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. It was then that Kannan started rethinking everything, especially food. “Eating healthy makes a person healthy,” he found himself believing. And from that thought, Grasshopper Gastronomics was born.
Food truck with a vision
He began with a humble food truck, which has now grown into a globally minded venture, thanks to a collaboration with Innovative 360, a Singapore-based food accelerator. Today, their plant-based shawarma is not just a product; it is a statement. One that says healthy food can be flavourful, ethical, and sustainable.
Grasshopper Gastronomics is on a larger mission. Beyond shawarma, they have introduced caffeine-free vegan beverages that mimic tea and coffee, infused with 21 spices. They also brew kombucha in unique flavours. And soon, they will be launching dairy-free ice creams — a treat that is as kind to the planet as it is to the palate.
Why go vegan?
Their approach isn’t about enforcing a lifestyle but offering a better choice. “Most of our health problems begin with the food we eat,” says Kannan. “We wanted to offer something that helps both people and the planet.”
Science backs him up. A plant-based diet can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, preserve water, and slow deforestation. Producing just 1 kg of beef can consume over 15,000 litres of water. That’s a high cost for both the environment and the future.
On the human side, vegan food is associated with a lower risk of chronic illnesses like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. It improves digestion, boosts energy, and supports healthy weight management.
From pain to purpose
For Kannan, this venture is more than just a business; it is a way of healing, a response to pain, and a journey of purpose. His mother’s illness lit the spark, but it is his drive for innovation that turned it into a movement. “People think vegan food is tasteless or boring, and we are here to change that,” he says.
With every bite of jackfruit shawarma, every sip of spiced tea, and every spoon of non-dairy dessert, Grasshopper Gastronomics is showing that good food does not have to come at the cost of the health of either the person eating it or the planet from which it is sourced.