Plans in place to decongest East Fort junction

Lagged by poor traffic discipline and overcrowding, the congested East Fort junction has been infamous for accidents and fatalities. Now, however, it is poised for a major overhaul, with the High Court issuing a six-month ultimatum to streamline traffic and improve pedestrian safety in one of the busiest parts of the state capital.
The directive comes in response to proposals submitted by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), which has recommended the construction of two additional foot overbridges to supplement the existing, underutilised one.
Haphazard operations by KSRTC and private buses are among the primary causes of congestion and chaos at East Fort. A senior official at the Transport Commissionerate tells TNIE that steps will be taken to shift private bus operations away from East Fort.
“Now the situation is chaotic, especially during peak hours, because the buses halt on the carriageway. Private buses can only pick up and drop passengers, not stop for long. We are considering earmarking a designated space for private buses in some other area to decongest East Fort,” the official says.
The official also points to “engineering issues” in the area as a key reason behind the growing number of accidents. “Owing to limited resources, we have always taken the easy way to address the issue at East Fort. There should be mechanised escalators leading to the foot overbridges just like the ones at railway stations to encourage pedestrians to use them. We are waiting for the proposal from the departments concerned,” the official explains.
Despite the presence of traffic signals and zebra crossings, the lack of structured pedestrian management has indeed led to frequent accidents and multiple fatalities over the years.
According to a NATPAC study, over 10,000 pedestrians cross the roads at East Fort during peak hours. The current crossings are poorly defined and lack proper signage, leaving pedestrians in peril.
The Transport Commissionerate has tasked the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) with making structural interventions to enhance pedestrian safety in the region. “KRFB will be making many interventions including the construction of foot overbridges to improve safety. They will be barricading the median to make sure that the pedestrians don’t use the road for crossing,” the official says.
A KRFB official confirms that two more foot overbridges will be constructed in the area. “Immediate steps will be taken in compliance with the High Court directive. We will be installing guardrails along the footpaths, and barricades will be put up in the median to restrict pedestrian crossing,” the official says.
The official adds that NATPAC has proposed two foot overbridges — one near Chalai Road and another connecting Pazhavangadi and Putharikandam Maidan. However, several voices have raised concerns that more overhead structures could ruin the aesthetic and heritage value of East Fort, which houses the iconic Fort Wall and the revered Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
Notability, the 104m-long ‘Skywalk’ set up by the corporation in 2022 has failed to serve its intended purpose. Constructed at a cost of `4 crore, the structure has mostly become a space for advertisements rather than a safe walkway for pedestrians.
Road safety expert Anilkumar Pandala, who was former managing director of Trivandrum Road Development Corporation, opines that adding more foot overbridges will be the “final nail in the coffin” for East Fort.
He believes the overbridges will only create additional space for advertisements.
“When they initiated the Skywalk project, I sent 12 letters to the corporation against it. As part of the City Road Improvement Project, we had proposed a Palika Bazaar model underneath Gandhi Park for safe pedestrian movement,” he says.
“There were many solutions, but none was taken up. One similar project was shelved citing flooding issues. Technology has advanced so much, and flood-proofing an underground subway is not at all a big challenge anymore.”
Art and Heritage Commission member Eugene Pandala also stresses on the importance of prioritising urban design over isolated planning. “East Fort is a place of immense heritage and history, and such projects should be executed only after consulting with the commission,” he says.
“Structural intervention should be made in the region with utmost care, without ruining the visibility of the Fort Wall. A subway would be a better option at East Fort.”