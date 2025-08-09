Plans in place to decongest East Fort junction

Lagged by poor traffic discipline and overcrowding, the congested East Fort junction has been infamous for accidents and fatalities. Now, however, it is poised for a major overhaul, with the High Court issuing a six-month ultimatum to streamline traffic and improve pedestrian safety in one of the busiest parts of the state capital.

The directive comes in response to proposals submitted by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), which has recommended the construction of two additional foot overbridges to supplement the existing, underutilised one.

Haphazard operations by KSRTC and private buses are among the primary causes of congestion and chaos at East Fort. A senior official at the Transport Commissionerate tells TNIE that steps will be taken to shift private bus operations away from East Fort.

“Now the situation is chaotic, especially during peak hours, because the buses halt on the carriageway. Private buses can only pick up and drop passengers, not stop for long. We are considering earmarking a designated space for private buses in some other area to decongest East Fort,” the official says.

The official also points to “engineering issues” in the area as a key reason behind the growing number of accidents. “Owing to limited resources, we have always taken the easy way to address the issue at East Fort. There should be mechanised escalators leading to the foot overbridges just like the ones at railway stations to encourage pedestrians to use them. We are waiting for the proposal from the departments concerned,” the official explains.