This platter at Vega Dimora is veggie, very good

Vega Dimora in Thiruvananthapuram is rewriting the veggie story. Their newly launched Signature Platter sweeps aside the predictable paneer-and-cauliflower routine, serving up an interesting mix of tradition and innovation. This is the star hotel’s third signature menu in three years, with each edition refreshed to keep regulars curious while retaining some top favourites. The experience begins with a thoughtful first bite — masala pori, two types of sundal, and slices of raw mango sprinkled with chilli powder and salt, a tangy nod to nostalgic street-side snacking.

Starters include the much-loved kappa vada, i.e. golden and crisp with the earthy taste of tapioca; a vegetable lollipop that mimics the shape of its non-veg counterpart while staying true to its vegetarian roots; and the vazhappoo cutlet, a treasured grandmother’s recipe where plantain flower and potato come together in a perfect blend, served with an array of sauces, including a chef’s special chilli sauce that leaves a memorable kick.

The main dishes carry the same balance of comfort and creativity. The Wayanadan kalam biriyani layers Malabar spices with fresh pastes of coriander, mint, and palak, served in a clay pot for that deep, earthy aroma.

Pidiyum chatti curry takes masala rice dumplings and slow-cooks them in coconut milk, tomato paste, and shallots, which is an inspiration drawn from pidiyum kozhiyum but with a completely fresh vegetarian personality.

Millet upma caters to the health-conscious, served with curd and pappad; while the mushroom kizhi parotta, cooked in a banana leaf parcel, offers a perfectly spiced, rich flavour.

The menu also brings in coriander fritters with onion mint chutney, millet parippu sadam, soya kappa biriyani, mini idlis in fried, onion, or podi versions, the seasonal kuttichira kada chakka curry, and even a Mexican platter with enchiladas, quesadillas, nachos, and grilled vegetables.