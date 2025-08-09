This wall is booked!

A 3-foot wide, 3-foot tall wooden bookshelf now stands on the front wall of Arun Ayyappan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram. But this is not just about books. Named T A Ayyappan’s Library in memory of his late father, this Pusthakakoodu, which can be translated to book nest’, is Arun’s personal attempt to keep the reading habit alive.

Pusthakakoodu is open to everyone. “Anyone can walk by, take a book, read it here, or carry it home. If they have a book of their own, they can leave it behind. It’s not mandatory. But it will be good,” says Arun.

Saritha Bhaduri, Arun’s wife and an assistant executive engineer at the Water Authority, has been a strong supporter of the initiative from the beginning. “We didn’t even like the idea of building a wall. We always felt it reduced communication even with our neighbours, but we had to build it for many reasons, so we kept it small, not too tall. That way, we can still see people walking by. When the idea of the bookshelf came up, we thought of attaching it to the wall, which we can later turn into a pusthakamathil, i.e. a wall of books. That felt far more meaningful than just leaving it bare,” Saritha says.

“We both believe that if you want to bring change, you should start with your own surroundings. This is just that,” she adds.

The books currently on the shelf are from Arun’s personal collection, along with contributions from his father-in-law and others who were happy to share. “Books from all genres are there, including novels, children’s books, scientific, and even spiritual ones. In fact, we already have more books than we can fit. So it will keep expanding, month by month,” he says.

Arun, who works in the film industry as an assistant to director Nemom Pushparaj, has been a passionate reader since childhood. His father, who worked at the Department of College Education, often brought books home for him from the library there. That early exposure to books shaped Arun’s relationship with reading, one that he now hopes to pass on to others.