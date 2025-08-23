Exciting weekend @ IDSFFK

A curious crowd is thronging the Kairali Theatre, which is hosting the 17th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy from August 22 to 27.

The festival was inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian. It was followed by the screening of the opening film From Ground Zero, a collective work of 22 Palestinian filmmakers that showcases the untold stories of the Gaza genocide.

IDSFFK 2025’s film list unfolds as an interplay between reverence for the past and a fresh, youthful defiance, its centrepiece being a tribute to the cinematic legend Ritwik Ghatak on his birth centenary. Being screened are two of his lesser-known, short works: There Flows Padma, The Mother River (1971) and Fear.

The Campus Competition section, with 10 short films by student directors, is also attracting a crowd.

However, it is the long documentary section that is the main attraction for the delegates. “All the titles are enticing — I am Revathi, Bhabotosh and his Rocket factory, Dalit Subbiah-Voice of the Rebels and Turtle Walker,” says Aman S.

Festival Winners’ package with chosen films that have bagged international awards is also on the radar of many. “Some like First Summer and I am Glad You’re Dead Now seem enticing,” says Prajwala Sunder. She adds that the categories this year seem well-sorted and poignant. “For example, ‘The Room of Our Own’ on the FTII students and the Annecy anime package.”

The festival’s other events include discussions, Meet the Directors, and master classes, making it a learning ground for students and aspiring filmmakers.