Kerala's Azhimala turns into a spiritual art hub with stunning Shiva-Shakti sculptures

Azhimala used to be a mellowed, tranquil spot. A quiet coastal stretch visited by a handful of tourists seeking solitude by the sea or at the small temple nearby. All that changed in January 2021, when a 58-feet-tall majestic sculpture of Lord Shiva rose dramatically above the rocks, overlooking the Arabian Sea.

With wind-swept locks resembling cascading waves and the playful stride of the Ganga locked in them, the colossal figure of Gangadhara Shiva, set against the vast seascape, presented an awe-inspiring expanse — an image that seemed to merge with infinity.

The transformation was immediate. Azhimala turned into a tourist magnet. Social media amplified its allure, with vloggers and dancers posting reels alongside the statue. Travel websites and magazines soon listed it as a must-see in Thiruvananthapuram.

Now, the beach is on the cusp of another popularity surge with the opening of a cave ‘temple’ beneath the statue. Unveiled by Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday, this subterranean world unfolds into three tiers of art and mythology, steeped in a unique spiritual energy.

The entrance, a winding passage, evokes mystery as visitors stoop to enter the first enclosure, a concrete structure adorned with sculptures of Ardhanareeshwara, Shiva reclining in bliss after drinking the Halahala poison, his coterie with worry etched on their faces, a rotund Ganapati lending his charm, and Karthikeya poised with his peacock.

What truly stands out are the sculptures of Shiva and Parvati in the nude, surrounded by an array of naked women. “This is Purusha and Prakriti and their bare forms. The women are all Prakritis, forms of Shakthi, its bare, unique power,” explains Rahul Azhimala, the project coordinator.

“This shows spirituality is not about denying nature, but accepting it in its pristineness. The entire series shows the divinity in raw Prakriti, the female energy that sets the universe in motion.”

The second enclosure, Rahul adds, is a naturally formed ancient cave, probably once used for meditation. “It was Sri Narayana Guru who spotted Azhimala for its spiritual significance, and even gave it its name, which means hill or rock formations by the sea,” he notes.

Notably, a life-size sculpture of Narayana Guru is housed in the third enclosure, fashioned from rock and concrete, like the first.

