Exciting matches see low footfall in KCL

It’s the 13th over. Kochi Blue Tigers star player Sanju Samson is on the crease. The bowler takes his position and makes his move. Sanju swings, connects. Several pairs of eyes, around 1,000, follow the ball as it goes high, looking as it is trying to kiss the skies. People hold their breath — Will the ball be caught? Or will the Keralite add another sixer to his name?

The crowd erupts as they get their answer seconds later. The ball has sailed over the fence. It’s a maximum. Amid the cheers, a child shouts, ‘Sanju, Sanju!’ Whistles rent the air.

The Kerala Cricket League match between Kochi Blue Tigers and Adani Trivandrum Royals on Thursday had all the ingredients of an exciting contest. The only thing that could be termed a dampener was the low attendance. Families, people of different age groups, were part of the crowd that came to witness the exciting match at the Greenfield Stadium. However, the numbers was nowhere near what the organisers had anticipated.

The authorities say the afternoon match on Thursday saw close to 1,000 people. “We expected a higher turnout, as our key players were here today,” says an official.

This has been the theme of this edition of the KCL. Exciting matches, low footfall. “There was one match in this edition in which the audience strength did go as high as 11,000,” says an organiser.