Capital city is on for Onam!

Onam has tiptoed in, and the city is draped in festive hues. Markets are filled with chendumalli, vadamalli, thumba, arali, roses, and the ever-fragrant jasmine. Streets are busy with people dressed in their ethnic attire — women in kasavu sarees and men in their classic mundu and kurtas, running around for last-minute shopping or to join celebrations.

Colleges and institutions kick-started their Onam celebrations. For students, this is the one week to bring out their best look, click endless pictures and soak up the mood of Onam. Even government offices are getting into the spirit, with the usual Maveli visits, fun games, and the highlight everyone waits for — the Onasadya.

Speaking of the sadhya, catering services are in high demand, and prices have climbed this season. The flower market tells a similar story — prices are up by nearly 25% compared to Atham day, with the red rose stealing the spotlight at premium rates. But that has not stopped people from crowding the stalls, bargaining, and picking up armfuls of blooms.