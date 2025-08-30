Otakus, gather round for a unique watch party

Anime has a funny way of sneaking into lives. One moment, someone is casually watching an episode to ‘see what the hype is about,’ and the next, it’s 3 am, six seasons deep into a shonen series, passionately explaining to friends why One Piece is not ‘a cartoon.’

For years, anime fans in Thiruvananthapuram binged their favourite shows in their rooms. But that is changing now as the Onigiri Order, a small yet growing community, brings ‘otakus’ in the city together.

What began as a casual WhatsApp group has grown into a lively circle of fans who meet regularly to watch, discuss, and celebrate everything related to anime and manga.

Founded by Nishanth Samuel Fenn, the group held its first official event in June this year. Since then, the community has been organising meetups, manga reading and colouring sessions and trailer review discussions. This Saturday marks its sixth gathering — a ‘Bring Your Own Anime Watch Party’ at Eve’s Coffee in Anayara.

“In cities like Bengaluru, there are so many communities organising events regularly. The only event I found here was a one-time thing two years ago. That is when a few of us thought — why not start something ourselves?” says Nishanth.

For Vaishnavu Baiju, who recently joined the community, the group instantly felt like home. “People in this community had been watching anime for years. We synced so quickly. We could throw in references to old shows, and everyone would get it. And it is not just the mainstream anime; people here explore all kinds of series,” he says.